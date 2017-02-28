All male coalition aims to bring oppo...

All male coalition aims to bring opportunities to Madison youth

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: WKOW-TV

Members of the Goodman Center, Focused Interruption Coalition, Breaking Barriers Mentoring, Inc., Kennedy Heights Community Center, and NESYB Basketball have formed the Brothers Aligned Coalition . The group says the all male coalition is a citywide initiative to provide youth and young men of color with opportunities through support, education, and empowerment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada: Muslim population fastest growing (May '13) Jun '16 Stanley Stenchmouth 270
Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
News FCC Releases Warning Notices to Several Radio A... (Jun '14) Sep '14 HAM 12345 3
Brianna schneberger?? (May '14) May '14 Looking 1
local hospital (Feb '14) Feb '14 guest 1
will pay to coon hunt on your private land for ... (Nov '13) Nov '13 Anonymous 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Monroe, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC