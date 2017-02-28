All male coalition aims to bring opportunities to Madison youth
Members of the Goodman Center, Focused Interruption Coalition, Breaking Barriers Mentoring, Inc., Kennedy Heights Community Center, and NESYB Basketball have formed the Brothers Aligned Coalition . The group says the all male coalition is a citywide initiative to provide youth and young men of color with opportunities through support, education, and empowerment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Muslim population fastest growing (May '13)
|Jun '16
|Stanley Stenchmouth
|270
|Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|FCC Releases Warning Notices to Several Radio A... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|HAM 12345
|3
|Brianna schneberger?? (May '14)
|May '14
|Looking
|1
|local hospital (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|guest
|1
|will pay to coon hunt on your private land for ... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC