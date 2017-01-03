Monroe police investigate the New Year's Eve burglary of Precision Drive and Control Inc.
Police in the city of Monroe responded to a burglary reported early Tuesday Morning on the 500 block of 11th St. on Monroe's west side. Over $50,000 worth of tools and equipment including power tools, generators, electrical supplies and shipping items were taken from Precision Drive and Control Incorporated.
