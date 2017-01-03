Wrestlers finish second at Raider Scr...

Wrestlers finish second at Raider Scramble

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Independent Register

The Brodhead-Juda wrestling team had several strong performances en route to a second-place finish with 185.5 points, just 2.5 points behind Monroe, at the Raider Scramble. The Cardinals won five individual titles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada: Muslim population fastest growing (May '13) Jun '16 Stanley Stenchmouth 270
Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
News FCC Releases Warning Notices to Several Radio A... (Jun '14) Sep '14 HAM 12345 3
Brianna schneberger?? (May '14) May '14 Looking 1
local hospital (Feb '14) Feb '14 guest 1
will pay to coon hunt on your private land for ... (Nov '13) Nov '13 Anonymous 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Monroe, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,963 • Total comments across all topics: 277,584,202

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC