Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Reinbeck Courier

Rose Marie Schafer, 87, of Reinbeck, Iowa, formerly of Monroe, Wisc., and McConnell, Ill., died in Reinbeck on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, after suffering a stroke. Rose was born January 16, 1929, in Monroe Wisc., the daughter of Alfred and Lillian Buhlmann.

