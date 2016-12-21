Driver with unrestrained juvenile pas...

Driver with unrestrained juvenile passengers cited in rear-end crash, officials say

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Channel3000

A Brodhead woman was cited for seat belt violations after she and her two unrestrained juvenile passengers were injured in a rear-end crash Wednesday, according to a release. Green County deputies and emergency crews from Brodhead responded around 7:40 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 11 and County Road GG in the town of Spring Grove, officials said.

