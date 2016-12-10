Arlington, IL man identified as victi...

Arlington, IL man identified as victim of truck crash on I-90 Friday morning

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: WKOW-TV

Arlington, IL man identified as victim of truck crash on I-90 Fr - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports OAKDALE Authorities have identified a 55-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-90 Friday morning. A news release from The Wisconsin State Patrol Saturday says Vincent Luisi, of Arlington, Illinois, died when the straight truck he was driving veered off the eastbound lanes and crashed into a ditch.

