Arlington, IL man identified as victim of truck crash on I-90 Friday morning

Arlington, IL man identified as victim of truck crash on I-90 Fr - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports OAKDALE Authorities have identified a 55-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-90 Friday morning. A news release from The Wisconsin State Patrol Saturday says Vincent Luisi, of Arlington, Illinois, died when the straight truck he was driving veered off the eastbound lanes and crashed into a ditch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.