Joyce Marie (Vogel) Statz, Monroe, WI
Joyce Marie Statz, age 69, of Monroe, passed away surrounded by her family after a short and hard fought battle with cancer on Friday, November 25, 2016, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital. She was born on June 26, 1947, to Leonard and Ethel Vogel in Janesville.
