Donald D. Bolly, Brodhead, WI
Donald D. Bolly, age 81, of Brodhead, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2016, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital, Monroe, WI. He was born on March 21, 1935 in Aurora, IL, the son of Roland and Marion Bolly.
