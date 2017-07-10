Summertime lunches
Photos by Kelly Sullivan: Megan Rhynas brought her children to the first day of the Monroe School District's summer meals program at Frank Wagner Elementary in Monroe on Wednesday, June 28. Cheyanne Yulle talks to a friend on the first meal of the Monroe School District's summer food program at Frank Wagner Elementary on Wednesday, June 28. Some come for the teriyaki, others for the friends, and then there are those needing a break from preparing meals. Each year thousands take advantage of the free summer lunches offered every weekday by the Monroe School District.
