Monroe man dies in Seattle motorcycle collision

Monroe man Richard McKelvey died on the morning of July 4 when his motorcycle struck an elevated barrier in downtown Seattle. The 29-year-old had been traveling southbound on Interstate 5 and heading eastbound to the I-90 interchange just before 7:30 a.m. when he struck the guardrail and was ejected from his blue 1988 Harley Davidson, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

