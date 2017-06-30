Farm to Table Farmers Market returns

Photos by Kelly Sullivan: Johan Carlson hands Lucas Calipusan a bag of Just Like Grandma's Caramel Corn at the Farm to Table Farmers Market at Lake Tye Park onWednesday, June 28. The Farm to Table Farmers Market is adapting to meet demand. The crowds of residents who turned out for opening day last Wednesday in Monroe had access to a larger selection of local meats and produce than in years past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.