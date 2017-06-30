Credit to the force
Photos by Kelly Sullivan: Cindy Chessie was honored as the first female officer to retire from the Monroe Police Department by officials and peers at the city of Monroe on Tuesday, June 27. The Monroe Police Department has retired its first female officer, receiving honors from the police chief and city council last Thursday for her service to the community. Detective Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Mamma t
|2
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC