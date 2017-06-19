Young & the entrepreneurial

Young & the entrepreneurial

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Andrew Fegler stands in front of one of his favorite displays at his store Rustic Pine Marketplace in Monroe on Wednesday, April 12. Fegler started his boutique shop shortly after graduating high school. The revenue from the boutique store will help as he works toward a bachelor's degree in business management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr '17 becht bris 4
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Apr '17 Mamma t 2
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC