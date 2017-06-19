Vintage market in downtown Monroe

Vintage market in downtown Monroe

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photos by Kelly Sullivan: he Junk Sisterhood owner Leslie Willmann hunts down and tries to display items that no one else in town will sell. Ten vintage and antique businesses have opened in downtown Monroe as of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr '17 becht bris 4
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Apr '17 Mamma t 2
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,323 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC