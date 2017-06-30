Sheriff's office recovers body of mis...

Sheriff's office recovers body of missing Gold Bar man

Thursday Jun 22

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a missing 70-year-old Gold Bar man from the Skykomish River on Thursday afternoon. Three fishermen boating on the river spotted the body of Olaf Eriksen and called 911 around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

