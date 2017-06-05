Remembering Monroe's fallen at gradua...

Remembering Monroe's fallen at graduation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

As we prepare for the graduation of Monroe High School's Class of 2017, we pause in remembrance of those no longer with us, high school classmates who never walked across the stage, diploma in hand, staff members whose time was cut short while serving at Monroe. We remember Kade Alan Harting, Amelia Sanderson, Thomas Turner, Rockie Bedker, Cameron Klock, Charles Wickizer, Rich Borgford, Beth Edwards, Tom Edwards, Brett Olson, Tracy Munson, Jolene Falstich, Lee Danielsen, Shannon Dannar, Christel Pongonis, Tyler Ligtenberg, Rory Urness, Ryan At the back of Monroe High School is a special memorial garden, a dogwood tree in the center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr '17 becht bris 4
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Apr '17 Mamma t 2
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC