Remembering Monroe's fallen at graduation

As we prepare for the graduation of Monroe High School's Class of 2017, we pause in remembrance of those no longer with us, high school classmates who never walked across the stage, diploma in hand, staff members whose time was cut short while serving at Monroe. We remember Kade Alan Harting, Amelia Sanderson, Thomas Turner, Rockie Bedker, Cameron Klock, Charles Wickizer, Rich Borgford, Beth Edwards, Tom Edwards, Brett Olson, Tracy Munson, Jolene Falstich, Lee Danielsen, Shannon Dannar, Christel Pongonis, Tyler Ligtenberg, Rory Urness, Ryan At the back of Monroe High School is a special memorial garden, a dogwood tree in the center.

