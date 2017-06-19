Monroe makes embedded social worker official
The Monroe City Council approved a two-year interlocal agreement between the city and the Snohomish County Human Services Department Behavioral Health Program at last week's meeting to lock in the position. Monroe Police Chief Tim Quenzer said the interest of both parties is to provide the community with social service assistance in conjunction with responses from law enforcement.
