Monroe looking to extend intercity trails

Discussions of new trails connecting Snohomish to Monroe and Monroe to Duvall have been happening with the City of Monroe and representatives from Snohomish and King counties. While ideas have been tossed around about the possibility of these trails for some years now, on Thursday, June 1, Mayor Geoffrey Thomas hosted a meeting with representatives from the Mountain to Sound Greenway, City of Duvall, including City Councilmember Jason Walker, King County, and Snohomish County, including County Councilmember Sam Low to discuss the trails in a more serious manner.

