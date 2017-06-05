Monroe joins response team to find, rescue missing children

The city of Monroe recently joined the Interagency Child Abduction Response Team entered into by more than two dozen private entities, local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies, according to the contract. "I think this is a great idea - thank you for putting this together," said Councilmember Kevin Hanford to Monroe Police Chief Tim Quenzer, who presented on the topic.

