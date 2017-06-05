Monroe joins response team to find, r...

Monroe joins response team to find, rescue missing children

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

The city of Monroe recently joined the Interagency Child Abduction Response Team entered into by more than two dozen private entities, local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies, according to the contract. "I think this is a great idea - thank you for putting this together," said Councilmember Kevin Hanford to Monroe Police Chief Tim Quenzer, who presented on the topic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr '17 becht bris 4
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Apr '17 Mamma t 2
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC