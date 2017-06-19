Monroe fixing to blaze a few trails

Monroe fixing to blaze a few trails

Tuesday Jun 20

Photos by Kelly Sullivan: A trail is proposed to extend from Centennial Park in Snohomish to the north end of Lake Tye Park in Monroe. The city of Monroe is partnering with local and regional agencies to build two connecting trails between downtown and surrounding communities.

