Monroe finds new city administrator

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Deborah Knight's appointment as the city of Monroe's next city administrator was confirmed by the Monroe City Council on Tuesday, June 20. The search has ended for a new Monroe city administrator, the City Council voting last week to appoint Deborah Knight to the position. While serving as the city of Sultan's city administrator for six years, Knight helped "convert a $450,000 deficit into a $250,000 surplus in four years," according to her resume.

