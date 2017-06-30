Monroe finds new city administrator
Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Deborah Knight's appointment as the city of Monroe's next city administrator was confirmed by the Monroe City Council on Tuesday, June 20. The search has ended for a new Monroe city administrator, the City Council voting last week to appoint Deborah Knight to the position. While serving as the city of Sultan's city administrator for six years, Knight helped "convert a $450,000 deficit into a $250,000 surplus in four years," according to her resume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Mamma t
|2
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC