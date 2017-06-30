Education in construction
Photos courtesy of the Monroe School District: Frank Wagner Elementary students helped do some of the digging at the groundbreaking ceremony for the start of school renovations on Thursday, June 22, in Monroe. Students at Salem Woods Elementary School helped do some of the digging at the groundbreaking ceremony for the start of renovations funded by the 2015 bond on Thursday, June 22. Ceremonies marking the start of renovations at both schools were held last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Mamma t
|2
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC