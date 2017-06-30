Education in construction

Photos courtesy of the Monroe School District: Frank Wagner Elementary students helped do some of the digging at the groundbreaking ceremony for the start of school renovations on Thursday, June 22, in Monroe. Students at Salem Woods Elementary School helped do some of the digging at the groundbreaking ceremony for the start of renovations funded by the 2015 bond on Thursday, June 22. Ceremonies marking the start of renovations at both schools were held last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.