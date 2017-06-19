Coffee with a cop
Photos by Kelly Sullivan: Lisa Howard brought her children, Isaac, Evelyn and Jaxon, to the Monroe and Sky Valley YMCA on Tuesday, June 13. The small group stopped for a minute to participate in the city's second Coffee With a Cop event in Monroe. Resident Ken Goodwin and Monroe Police detective Barry Hatch chat at the city's second Coffee With a Cop event at the Monroe and Sky Valley YMCA on Tuesday, June 13. The Monroe Police Department has joined the international Coffee With a Cop program, which aims to build bridges between officers and their communities.
