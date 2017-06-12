A Lake Tye Park playground inclusive

Photos by Kelly Sullivan: Kennady Proctor and Hip Clark try out the new equipment at Lake Tye Park in Monroe on Thursday, June 1. While families spent the past week trying out the new features, the official dedication was held Thursday, June 1. Designer Shawna Birkett was in attendance; it was one of the few times she has been able to see her own plans put to use. Birkett modeled much of the equipment to align with the other staples of the park, such as the 42-acre lake used by swimmers and boaters.

