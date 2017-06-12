A Lake Tye Park playground inclusive
Photos by Kelly Sullivan: Kennady Proctor and Hip Clark try out the new equipment at Lake Tye Park in Monroe on Thursday, June 1. While families spent the past week trying out the new features, the official dedication was held Thursday, June 1. Designer Shawna Birkett was in attendance; it was one of the few times she has been able to see her own plans put to use. Birkett modeled much of the equipment to align with the other staples of the park, such as the 42-acre lake used by swimmers and boaters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Mamma t
|2
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC