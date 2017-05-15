She's got the lockbox: VFW post appoints first female
Jaymie Weber, in center, with some of her compatriots. Weber, who served in Iraq, was appointed as the first female quartermaster for the Monroe VFW Post 5711 on Thursday, May 11. - Jaymie Weber is the Monroe VFW Post 7511's first female quartermaster and she has big plans to grow and refresh the aging post.
