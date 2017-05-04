Police arrest man with five warrants at Fred Meyers
Photo by Kelly Sullivan: A man was arrested on criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia charges at the Monroe Fred Meyer on Friday, April 21. The 22-year-old Monroe resident was found to have five outstanding warrants. A 22-year-old Monroe man was arrested for criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia at the local Fred Meyer on Friday, April 21. He was also found to have five outstanding warrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr 30
|becht bris
|4
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Apr 19
|Mamma t
|2
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC