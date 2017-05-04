Police arrest man with five warrants ...

Police arrest man with five warrants at Fred Meyers

Monday May 1

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: A man was arrested on criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia charges at the Monroe Fred Meyer on Friday, April 21. The 22-year-old Monroe resident was found to have five outstanding warrants. A 22-year-old Monroe man was arrested for criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia at the local Fred Meyer on Friday, April 21. He was also found to have five outstanding warrants.

Monroe, WA

