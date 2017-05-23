No new mump cases in Monroe School District

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: All students excluded from class because they were not able to show immunity to mumps had returned to their seats at Frank Wagner Elementary School in Monroe by Wednesday, May 17. All students were back in their seats at Frank Wagner Elementary by Wednesday, May 17, where two confirmed and two probable cases had been recorded since March. One confirmed case and one probable case were also reported at Park Place Middle School.

