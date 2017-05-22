Monroe considers continuing helpful p...

Monroe considers continuing helpful permit fee breaks

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

The Monroe City Council on April 25 authorized staff to draft an ordinance that would renew the rules adopted most recently on May 24, 2016. Roughly $3,077 in fees were deferred since the temporary regulations - set to expire in June - were put in place last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr 30 becht bris 4
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Apr '17 Mamma t 2
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC