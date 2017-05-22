Monroe considers continuing helpful permit fee breaks
The Monroe City Council on April 25 authorized staff to draft an ordinance that would renew the rules adopted most recently on May 24, 2016. Roughly $3,077 in fees were deferred since the temporary regulations - set to expire in June - were put in place last year.
