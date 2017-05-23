Making a score at Seattle Auto Swap Meet
Photos by Jim Scolman: Easton, 4, shows off the Hot Wheels Dragster he scored at the 44th annual 2017 Seattle Auto Swap Meet at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds, on Saturday, May 20, in Monroe. Easton brought his Dad, Sean along from Snohomish.
