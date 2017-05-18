Generational learning
Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Brookdale Assisted Living resident Vicky Gent chats with sixth-graders from Park Place Middle School on Wednesday, May 3. Addley Pattie meets with Park Place Middle School sixth-graders from Kathy Rowe's class at Brookdale Assisted Living in Monroe on Wednesday, May 3. Vicky Gent recalls little use of the hand-cranked telephone installed on the wall of her childhood farmhouse in Montana. The antiquated device operated in stark contrast to the dynamic smartphones and handheld electronics that saturate the market today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr 30
|becht bris
|4
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Mamma t
|2
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC