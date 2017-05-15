First Street sting nets three bars for overservice over Cinco de Mayo
Snohomish Police officers and state Liquor and Cannabis Board agents conducted undercover operations as well as an emphasis foot patrol with four officers that night. "We had a very heavy presence," Police Chief John Flood said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr 30
|becht bris
|4
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Apr 19
|Mamma t
|2
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC