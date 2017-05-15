Driver causes pileup in Gold Bar Wedn...

Driver causes pileup in Gold Bar Wednesday evening

Friday May 5

Photo courtesy of Let It Fly Monroe: The driver of a Ford Ranger reportedly caused a three-vehicle collision when they made an illegal U-turn on U.S. Highway 2 outside Gold Bar on Wednesday, May 3. Traffic was at a crawl for around an hour during rush hour Wednesday on U.S. Highway 2 when three vehicles collided outside Gold Bar. A driver in a Ford Ranger in the eastbound lane made an illegal U-turn at about milepost 27 and was struck by a driver in a Ford Focus, said Washington State Trooper Rocky Oliphant.

