Another successful Operation Full Bellies for Sultan High
Photos by Kelly Sullivan: Sultan High School students in Sherry Knox's American Sign Language classes gather around the U.S. National Guard truck on Friday, May 19, that hauled away the 13,000 prepared food items they collected for Operation Fully Bellies' annual food drive. Sherry Knox's American Sign Language students made space for more than 13,000 prepared food items in the classroom this spring at Sultan High School.
