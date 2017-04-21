Woman smokes pot 100 different ways i...

Woman smokes pot 100 different ways in 2 minutes 31 seconds

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Boing Boing

In honor of the High Holy Day, 4/20, we asked Ella to get high using 100 different pipes, bongs, other instruments, pieces of produce, and edibles. Filmed over eight hours, we watch her achieve higher and higher consciousness by drinking cannabis soda, smoking out of a gas mask, a shoe, a block of cheddar cheese, a baby bottle bong, and way more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Wed Mamma t 2
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC