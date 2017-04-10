Trout Unlimited hosting free kids fishing day at Lake Tye
Photo by Jim Scolman: Kids and adults get together in the rain for the local Trout Unlimited free kids fishing day in 2016. The Sky Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host its annual free fishing day for kids 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Lake Tye.
