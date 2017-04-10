Train hits empty car stuck on tracks in Monroe
The Everett Daily Herald reports that the driver was unfamiliar with the area and accidentally got stuck on the tracks near Kelsey Street just south of U.S. 2. Willis says the officer checked the vehicle to make sure no one was inside, and then left the tracks as the train rapidly approached.
