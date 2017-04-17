Seattle Brain Cancer Walk hits 10-year mark
Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Seattle Brain Cancer Walk cofounder Kim Hogle sits outside her Monroe home on Friday, April 7. Seattle Brain Cancer Walk cofounder Kim Hogle wanted the money to stay in Seattle. The Monroe resident felt the thousands of patients who live in the region could use the dollars raised through an annual community event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC