Questions raised at Lord Hill Park meeting
The county is undergoing a master plan process that suggests, in part, developing a 607-acre equestrian park in the southwest part of the park and a 337-acre mountain bike zone in the northwest part of the park. The March 20 meeting was organized by the group Preserve Lord Hill Park and led by its founders, Suzy Hannus of Snohomish and Monica Dexter of Monroe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar 17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC