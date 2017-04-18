Police arrest four in child abuse case

Monday Apr 17

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police: Four people were arrested for allegedly beating children with this paddle, which reportedly had the names of some of the victims etched on it. Four adults living in apartments on Killarney Circle in Monroe have been arrested on suspicion of beating children with a wooden paddle.

