ODOT: Scottsburg Bridge unstable, in need of emergency repair

Thursday Apr 13

A structural analysis of the Scottsburg Bridge found that one of the bridge's main steel supports was damaged, making the bridge unstable and unable to hold the weight of any traffic. The bridge was damaged by a semitrailer that crashed into it Wednesday afternoon, forcing the state to shut down Highway 38 through the weekend.

