No injuries in train-versus-car colli...

No injuries in train-versus-car collision in Monroe

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police: A motorist got her vehicle stuck on railroad tracks in Monroe, a train striking and pushing the car 500 feet. A late-night motorist had to leave her car to be struck by an eastbound train after getting stuck on railroad tracks at Kelsey Street, just south of State Route 2 in Monroe on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar 17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Jun '16 Monikasea 1
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,682 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC