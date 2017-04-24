More threats found in Monroe High bathrooms
Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Two more threats have been found at Monroe High School since the first that had indicated a shooting may occur on April 3. Many students were absent then. Two more threats have been found in boys restrooms at Monroe High School since the first that indicated a shooting might occur at first lunch on April 3. Law enforcement, Monroe School District administrators and other community agencies are investigating the drawings, according to a letter to parents from MHS principal John Lombardi on Friday, April 14. "The Monroe Police Department has classified these threats as acts of domestic terrorism, which are a felony and will be treated as such," he wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|21 hr
|becht bris
|4
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Apr 19
|Mamma t
|2
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC