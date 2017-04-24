More threats found in Monroe High bat...

More threats found in Monroe High bathrooms

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Two more threats have been found at Monroe High School since the first that had indicated a shooting may occur on April 3. Many students were absent then. Two more threats have been found in boys restrooms at Monroe High School since the first that indicated a shooting might occur at first lunch on April 3. Law enforcement, Monroe School District administrators and other community agencies are investigating the drawings, according to a letter to parents from MHS principal John Lombardi on Friday, April 14. "The Monroe Police Department has classified these threats as acts of domestic terrorism, which are a felony and will be treated as such," he wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) 21 hr becht bris 4
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Apr 19 Mamma t 2
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,694,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC