More threats found in Monroe High bathrooms

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Two more threats have been found at Monroe High School since the first that had indicated a shooting may occur on April 3. Many students were absent then. Two more threats have been found in boys restrooms at Monroe High School since the first that indicated a shooting might occur at first lunch on April 3. Law enforcement, Monroe School District administrators and other community agencies are investigating the drawings, according to a letter to parents from MHS principal John Lombardi on Friday, April 14. "The Monroe Police Department has classified these threats as acts of domestic terrorism, which are a felony and will be treated as such," he wrote.

