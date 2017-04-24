Monroe Lip Sync raising scholarship funds during annual performance on Saturday
Each year the Monroe Lip Sync provides family friendly entertainment while raising money for scholarships that are granted to Monroe graduates. More than $28,000 in scholarships have been awarded since 2004.
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Apr 19
|Mamma t
|2
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
