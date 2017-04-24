Monroe Lip Sync raising scholarship f...

Monroe Lip Sync raising scholarship funds during annual performance on Saturday

Each year the Monroe Lip Sync provides family friendly entertainment while raising money for scholarships that are granted to Monroe graduates. More than $28,000 in scholarships have been awarded since 2004.

