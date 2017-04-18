Monroe feeling growing pains

Monroe feeling growing pains

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Monroe community development director Ben Swanson points out areas in the city where housing developments are going in while at Monroe City Hall on Tuesday, April 11. The city of Monroe received nearly half of the building permits it had anticipated for the entire year within the first quarter of 2017, prompting the city council to unanimously approve a staff request to make a part-time planning permit technician a limited full-time position until the high volumes are under control. "My direction to them is, 'Just keep the permits moving, whatever it takes,' " community development director Ben Swanson said.

