Man pinned under van dies in auto parts store parking lot

Photo courtesy of O'Reilly Auto Parts: A man was found underneath a van in the O'Reilly Auto Parts parking lot in Monroe, and could not be revived Tuesday night, April 18. Monroe Police report attempts to revive a man found underneath a 1989 Ford Econoline van in the O'Reilly Auto Parts parking lot Tuesday night were unsuccessful. The deceased, a man possibly in his early 20s, is believed by investigators to have attempted to prop the van up on a curb in the parking lot to work on the vehicle.

