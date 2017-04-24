Man pinned under van dies in auto parts store parking lot
Photo courtesy of O'Reilly Auto Parts: A man was found underneath a van in the O'Reilly Auto Parts parking lot in Monroe, and could not be revived Tuesday night, April 18. Monroe Police report attempts to revive a man found underneath a 1989 Ford Econoline van in the O'Reilly Auto Parts parking lot Tuesday night were unsuccessful. The deceased, a man possibly in his early 20s, is believed by investigators to have attempted to prop the van up on a curb in the parking lot to work on the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Apr 19
|Mamma t
|2
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC