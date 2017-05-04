Kids go fish at annual Monroe derby

Kids go fish at annual Monroe derby

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photos by Jim Scolman: 'Hello fishy,' said 3-year-old Hannah Dubois of Monroe to the rainbow trout she caught at the annual Monroe Kids Fishing Derby on Sunday morning, April 23. The annual event sponsored by Trout Unlimited and others features drawings and prizes, lots of fish and bald eagles cruising overhead. The Sky Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited hosted its annual free fishing day for kids Sunday, April 23, at Lake Tye.

