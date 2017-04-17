Friend offers gift of self
Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Carol Trammell and Kim Burke discuss their upcoming trip to San Francisco, when Burke will donate half of her liver for Trammell's transplant surgery, during a visit to the Monroe Starbucks on Thursday, April 6. Carol Trammell jokes she saw her new liver for the first time more than 16 years ago. The 64-year-old Monroe woman was at a bible study group she started shortly after moving to the city, and saw her fated longtime friend get up and walk across the room.
