Examiner's Office identifies Sultan man pinned under van

Photo courtesy of O'Reilly Auto Parts: A man was found underneath a van in the O'Reilly Auto Parts parking lot in Monroe, and could not be revived Tuesday night, April 18. Monroe Police report attempts to revive a 20-year-old Sultan man found underneath a 1989 Ford Econoline van in the O'Reilly Auto Parts parking lot last Tuesday night were unsuccessful.

