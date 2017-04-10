Congestion on 522 highway is causing kids to be late to school
Hidden River Middle is right off of the 522 intersection at Paradise Lake Road, meaning the only practical route is to take the highway after picking up students inthe city. District data also showed delays for Maltby-area kids being bused the opposite direction up 522 to Monroe High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar 17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC