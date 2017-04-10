Colors of a happy heart

Photo by Valeria Rae: Colored pencil artist Rhonda Dicksion will have her artwork on display at Sky River Bakery in Monroe through the end of April, including the first piece she created using the medium for which she is now known. When you think of colored pencils, what comes to mind? Whatever you imagine, your perception will most likely change once you have seen the fabulous colored pencil art by Rhonda Dicksion.

