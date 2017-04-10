Colors of a happy heart
Photo by Valeria Rae: Colored pencil artist Rhonda Dicksion will have her artwork on display at Sky River Bakery in Monroe through the end of April, including the first piece she created using the medium for which she is now known. When you think of colored pencils, what comes to mind? Whatever you imagine, your perception will most likely change once you have seen the fabulous colored pencil art by Rhonda Dicksion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar 17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC